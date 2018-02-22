LAKEWOOD RANCH – 9 Suncoast boys basketball teams entered the regional playoffs Thursday night. Bayshore won, Lemon Bay won, and North Port beat Venice. Riverview lost, as did Bradenton Christian, and St. Stephen’s.

2017 Final Four contestant, Lakewood Ranch takes on Riverdale out of Fort Myers, but they did so without their top scorer Damien Gordon. Gordon sat out with severe back spasms.

The Raiders took advantage as they had a 7–point lead when Jacob Tracy hits his brother Jadrian who hits the bucket to extend it to a 9–point lead.

The Mustangs came alive in the form of Keon Buckley who gets the rebound and goes all the way the other way for the bucket.

Chipping away, but Buckley misses a 3–pointer. Jack Kelly hustles and keeps possession and goes in for the lay–up and the lead was down to 5.

Buckley then hits Kelly for the lay–up and the foul to cut it to 2 with 2 minutes left in the 1st half.

Then the raiders got fired up, as Jacob Tracy makes the steal and goes in to make it a 10 point lead. Jack Kelly sent it into OT with a buzzer–beating dunk, but the ranch was upset 65–61 in overtime ending their season, and leaving Bayshore as the lone Manatee County team left in the boys playoffs.