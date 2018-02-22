SARASOTA COUNTY – If you’re looking for some up to date contemporary art, Ringling Museum has you covered.

‘Embodied Machines’ is the new show at the Ringling.

A group based from New York put together some futuristic designs.

Spectators gazed upon robotic figures, animated screens, and custom artwork.

The show will start this Sunday and runs until May 20th.

Show artist Toni Dove says the designs take three to eight years to complete.

SNN asked what her inspiration is behind all of this.

“I think of myself really as a visual novelist who makes human operated cinematic automatons so there like crazy machines that are animated by humans.”

Dove says the next show Spectropia will be on March 9th at the courtyard of Ringling.

She says it will be like a drive–in movie without cars.