SARASOTA COUNTY – The nonprofit group Blaze of Hope receives a bus to assist them with their mission.

Blaze of Hope gives financial assistance to help families with cancer stricken children.

The Suncoast Community Church donated a 1974 GMC model 61 bus.

The bus provides more mobility for the nonprofit organization as they accumulate more events.

Blaze of Hope founder Lisa Moore says they will use the bus as an office and for more storage.

She says though the bus is old the wheels are still in motion.

“We’re eventually use for our youth advisory team to take to and from the hospital so they can visit with kids that are in the hospital that aren’t fortunate enough to have their parents with them.”

Moore says they are going to call the bus a war room because a lot planning will take place there.