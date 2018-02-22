SARASOTA – So, the thought here was that Lakewood Ranch was the best team in the area, with Booker not far behind at 26–2, but Riverdale showed us anything is possible. Booker was at home Thursday night, too.

The Tornadoes hosted Tampa Robinson and Robinson made a big comeback.

A miss on the 3–pointer here, but David Jean–Louis is there for the put back.

Jaylen Jones goes the length of the court on the ensuing possession, but he misses on the lay–up and Robinson goes the other way. Christopher Rolack to Tyreice Lake for the bucket. They cut it down to 6 points at one point.

But Booker would put it away. Jones hits Hudson Gough who went baseline for the finger roll.

The rest of the game got a little chippy, and it was a procession of free throws for the Tornadoes down the stretch.

They would go on to win 72–54, and they too did it without one of their top players.