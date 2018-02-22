UPDATE: The Bayshore High School lockdown has been lifted as of 12:35 P.M.

MANATEE COUNTY – Bayshore High School in Manatee County is on lockdown after threats were posted on social media.

District spokesman Mike Barber told our partners at the Herald-Tribune the lockdown is the result of an alleged threat and Sheriff’s Office deputies were on campus conducting an investigation. Parents have been notified of the lockdown via an electronic phone message sent out by principal Wendell Butler.

Lockdown means no one can enter or leave the campus.

Five students have been arrested this week in Manatee for making threats against schools, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Two students have been arrested and charged with felonies by the Bradenton police Department.