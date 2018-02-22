SARASOTA – Join your friends and neighbors Saturday, February 24, from 3 – 5 P.M. for the Hearts Desire Fashion Show and Pop-Up Boutique. It benefits the Child Care Development Center at Christ United Methodist Church in Venice.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the church or reserved and paid for at the door. Text your full name to 941-587-9002 to reserve your seat to this exciting fashion event.

Artists at Central Creative Commons open their studios at 1330 Central Avenue is a unique enclave of studios for professional artists. This Saturday, join artists Lucy Barber and Wayne Eastep who will give you behind the scenes professional artist’s working environment and browse artwork available for purchase.

The studios are open from 10 A.M. to four P.M.

Also, check out a marketplace for eclectic creations and more. Stop by Five Points Park in Downtown Sarasota and experience Le Marche Bohemian. Enjoy the French-style marketplace open from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Saturday, February 24.

If you have an event you’d like to feature on SNN, email us at ‘gallery@snntv.com.’