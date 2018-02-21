SARASOTA – Soprano Sandra Lopez, who plays Manon Lescaut in Sarasota Opera’s rendition, reflects on how she fell in love with opera.

“My father has always loved classical music, so we grew up listening to symphonies and going to the ballet, and he took me to see my first opera when I was 8 years old,” Lopez said.

That one night was all it took.

“When I was 12, I entered a music competition, just for the experience,” Lopez said, “and I won the competition.”

By high school she knew, or at least hoped, this would become her career.

“My voice was really adaptable to the opera, and I love that it’s in so many different languages and aesthetics,” Lopez said.

Like French for example, which you’ll hear from her in “Manon Lescaut.”

She says as a soprano, she knows her role.

“So I play many of the heroins, I play many of the girlfriends, the love interests, and that’s what I’m doing here as well,” Lopez said.

Here at the Sarasota Opera, where you’d think it was France in the 1800’s.

“We see many people not entirely in control of their lives, manipulated by those around them, manipulated by family members, by people who have influence over them,” Lopez said.

She says many feel they can’t relate to opera, and she says learning the story beforehand will change that.

“They’re really just stories about humanity, and I think everybody is trying to connect on that kind of level,” Lopez said. “You’re kinda sharing this intimate experience, but with thousands of people. The instruments and the resonance, you can actually feel the vibrations, and you feel like they’re singing into your own ear.”

Manon makes her way into your heart, as well, as she makes poor choices, getting deported with prostitutes.

But if you want to know the rest, you’ll have to go see it.

The show runs at the Sarasota Opera thru March 23rd.