SARASOTA COUNTY – Siesta Beach ranks second in the U.S. on the 2018 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice list.

The beach, currently No. 1 in the nation on the annual list produced by Dr. Beach, trailed Clearwater Beach on TripAdvisor’s list after being No. 1 on the TripAdvisor list last year. Clearwater Beach was No. 4 last year.

The travel site said it bases its list of the top 25 beaches “on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor,” gathered over a 12-month period.

View the full list here.