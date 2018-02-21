SARASOTA – Sheriff Tom Knight wants to increase school safety by implementing retired law enforcement and veterans on campus.

Knight says retired officers always contact him, asking how they can help protect children and schools. Now he has a vision.

Though they are experienced with active shooter training, the men and women would have to go through additional training to be approved.

“To build on their experiences to build on the past opportunities they had to deal with critical situations and critical thinking,” Sheriff Knight says, “… when to use a gun, when not to use a gun, but more importantly to be on the campuses to provide that extra sense of security for the parents who drop their children off at those campuses.”

The officers and veterans would carry concealed weapons,so they don’t scare the younger students. However, Florida statute 790 prohibits anyone carrying a concealed weapon on a campus.

Knight says with the approval of the legislature, he hopes to change that.