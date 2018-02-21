SARASOTA – The Sarasota Memorial Hospital board picks who will build its new, seven-story cancer center.

Flad Architects, a national firm with an office in Tampa, was tapped to design a $193 million surgical tower on the hospital’s main campus and a $27 million outpatient care center on University Parkway.

Brasfield & Gorrie, with a Florida headquarters in Winter Park, was the top pick as a general contractor on the surgical tower.

Two partners, Charles Perry Partners Inc. of Gainesville and Willis Smith of Sarasota were selected to build the outpatient center.

According to the Herald-Tribune, construction is slated to begin later this year with completion targets of early 2020 for the University Parkway site and 2021 for the seven-story tower.