MANATEE COUNTY – The executive director of Port Manatee wants to bring back cruise service.

Credited with putting Port Manatee finances back into the black, Carlos Buqueras says the port’s potential has barely been scratched. It exclusively handles cargo ships, unloading everything from fuel, fruit, lumber, aggregates for road building and more.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the cargo-only approach has worked to the tune of $13 million in revenue during the most recent fiscal year, while cutting expenses by 3%.

There are several reasons Buqueras believes there might be a future for cruise lines at Port Manatee. The East Coast of Florida has cruise ports in Cape Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami and Palm Beach. The West Coast of the state has just one in Tampa.