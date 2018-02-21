SARASOTA COUNTY – The Baltimore Orioles enter their ninth season in Sarasota for spring training and the organization provides a major economic impact on the city.

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrated with the Orioles Wednesday recognizing the boost to the economy the baseball team brings at Ed Smith Stadium.

Sarasota County Government reports in 2017 the major league ball club generated more 97 million dollars an increase of eight million a year prior.

This is a record for sports tourism creation in Sarasota County.

Orioles say since 2009 the number of visitors to Sarasota from the mid-Atlantic region has grown by more than 300 percent.

Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Cooper says the O’s are generous in their giving.

“From a philanthropic standpoint, I think one of the most headline things they do is in the public school system. They do a healthy program with our young students to make sure they stay healthy they know the right path to take so they might be able to become a major league baseball player.”

Orioles say since moving to Sarasota more than 885,000 fans has enjoyed spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium.