BRADENTON – Another threat and another arrest made in Bradenton after a second note threatening violence is found.

Bradenton Police detectives arrested 15-year-old Devin Reynolds, a freshman at Manatee High School, with written threats to kill or do bodily injury, a second degree felony.

Police say a note was found during a search of Manatee High Tuesday, February 20, while they were investigating an earlier threat. The note said that there will be a shooting on the Manatee High School campus today (February 21).

Bradenton police arrested 14-year-old Darien Olliff on the 20th for making similar threats.