NOKOMIS – The Sarasota County School District plans to negotiate for property intended for a new school near I-75 in South County.

The 41-acre property is near Honore Avenue and Ranch Road, about 2.5 miles from Laurel Nokomis School. While the district was initially looking at building a new elementary school, the site is big enough for grades K-8.

Although the School Board agreed to a budgeted amount of $2.5 million for purchase of the property in 2016-17, the current asking price for the tract is $3.4 million.

The Herald-Tribune says the land also requires costly changes, to move Florida Power and Light transmission lines located in the center of the property.