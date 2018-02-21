SARASOTA- A dispute from a City Commissioner’s meeting Tuesday over Mote Marine Aquarium’s relocation is put to rest in a statement from Mote Marine Wednesday night.

A critical element to the Suncoast, no one wants to see leave.

During a city council meeting Tuesday, commissioner Hagen Brody opposed Mote Marine Aquarium leaving its home since 1976.

But CEO of Mote Marine, Dr. Michael Crosby clarifies in a statement to SNN Wednesday that mote is not leaving city island, just expanding.

Mote’s Headquarters and Primary Research Campus is staying put; Crosby says he envisions future expansion of the City Island campus doubling…into an international marine, science, technology, and innovation park. It will feature public tours and education programs.

But the aquarium is finding a new home in Nathan Benderson Park; A move Dr. Crosby says required a lot of thought.

The aquarium’s new location will be more accessible to Florida residents, moving closer to I-75.

Crosby says the projected visitor numbers for opening year is near 700,000 double its current attendance on City Island.

It’s a shift from both campuses reeling in $80 million annually, to $280 million from one–time benefits from the aquarium’s construction alone.

Crosby says this is just the beginning for Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium.