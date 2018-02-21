MANATEE COUNTY – False shooting threats to schools lead to very real panic and very real consequences.

Manatee County’s Southeast High School was under lockdown for almost 3 hours Wednesday morning in the latest in a series of threats made to Suncoast Schools.

“A student noticed a threatening message written on a bathroom wall, and the student did the right thing reported it to the office,” Manatee County Sheriff’s spokesperson Dave Bristow said.

The threat was investigated and found to be non-credible, but led to real fear for students.

“I was in the gym when it happened and they told us to get in the locker room now,” 10th grader Elisa Anchondo said. “There was people stumbling over each other it was just panic.”

Dozens of parents received messages from their frightened children sitting in dark classrooms.

“I could tell just from her calling me and you hear the panic,” Mother Elena Salazar said. “And you hear get in the locker room and you can tell it’s a real lockdown, I can’t tell you the emotions that go through you, the fear that goes through you.”

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they investigate every threat as real and credible.

They’ve already charged 2 11-year-old females and a 14-year-old male with felonies for threats made to Team Success Charter School and Braden River Middle School.

“You could spend some time in Juvenile,” Bristow said. “And that would be determined by the juvenile court, you could be facing community service.”

On top of that students could also be facing expulsion.

“We’re not messing around here,” Bristow said. “And it’s nothing to mess around with, the people that are doing that just need to stop, I think for some reason they think it’s a joke and if it is which we believe it is, it’s in very poor taste.”

“We’re asking specifically for our parents to help us get that message out,” Manatee County Schools Spokesperson Mike Barber said. “We’re really asking the parents to help us; the school district and law enforcement are locked together.”

Parents pleaded with other parents outside of Southeast High School for the same.

“We need to sit down and have heart to heart talks with our children and let them know this isn’t funny,” Tina McGill said. “This is something that’s going to be on your record if it’s found out that you’re the one that’s doing this stuff, and there is a level of accountability that has to be taken.”

If you see a threat in school or on social media contact law enforcement immediately.