SARASOTA – For many, Black History Month is just a month on a calendar. We are taking this month to introduce you to Suncoast residents who lived black history and were molded by black history.

Dr. Rachel Shelley has three loves in her life: her husband, her children and Booker High School.

“I can’t think of another place I’ll rather be. I think I spent my entire career preparing for this position and now I have the opportunity to impact students’ lives,” said Shelley.

The Sarasota native knows what it feels like to be discriminated against.

“I grew up in a time when you were dark-sinned you were not considered to be as beautiful,” she said.

She was even teased by her maternal grandmother after an accident disfigured her face when she was three.

“I too was ostracized I too was picked on, I too had to go through some very difficult things in order to become the person I am today,” said Shelley.

Passionate and caring with a vision for success, Dr. Shelley can often be found talking with students, knowing all their name.

“She’s everywhere, she does everything and she pretty much brings everything to the school,” said two of her students.

As we walked through the halls, there was a point where she didn’t think she would make it here.

“You have a student that was ostracized and this student went through high school and college and then later became the Principal of the state of Florida that doesn’t happen so no I don’t think I would be here but I don’t take it for granted either,” said Shelley.

Entering her 7th year as principal, Shelley says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I don’t work, I don’t I get a chance to come here and live my dream and I’m in love with my job so it’s not work for me,” said Shelley.