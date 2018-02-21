MANATEE COUNTY – The aftermath of a school shooting in parkland is being felt on the Suncoast in the form of support, condolences, and conversation and unfortunately, more threats of school violence.

In Manatee County, there have been multiple threats of school violence at Manatee High, Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch, Braden River and Team Success schools. All of them are being taken “very seriously.”

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two girls on Tuesday, February 20, following recent social media threats against Team Success charter school. Charges are pending.

The Bradenton Police Department also arrested a 14-year-old Manatee High freshman for making a false report of school violence. The threat indicated there would be a shooting on the Manatee High School campus on February 22.

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating all reports and says “proactive measures” have been put in place at Manatee High and all local schools.