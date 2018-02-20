VENICE – The Venice Planning Commission will host a public hearing Tuesday, Febraury 20, regarding a preliminary plat for ‘The Woods’.

‘The Woods’ is a proposed 263-home Neal Communities subdivision east of Jacaranda Boulevard, between Border and Laurel Roads.

The 151-acre property was annexed into the city in 2008. A re-zoning request for up to 263 homes was approved in June 2015 after a public hearing that stretched across three days over the vocal objections of both environmentalists and residents of a rural community close to the Myakka River.

The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 P.M. in City Council chambers at Venice City Hall.