SARASOTA COUNTY – Frustrations mounted at the city council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The discussion intensified as City Commissioner Hagen Brody criticized City Manager Tom Barwin for the lack of involvement to keep Mote Marine Laboratory on Ken Thompson Parkway.

The city council took a brief timeout after Brody Yelled at Barwin for cutting him off while talking.

Commissioner Jen Ahearn Koch and Vice Mayor Liz Alpert say there’s no binding agreement, and Mote Marine Lab can move wherever it wants to.

Brody says he does not want the city to lose business.

“I don’t want to become the incubator for Lakewood Ranch. I want to keep these assets here when they grow when they develop. I want the taxpayers the businesses the stores downtown to reap the benefits of it.”

City Manager Barwin says he appreciates Brody’s passion on the issue. He says Mote Marine Laboratory will make a world class research center with 200 employees in the city.