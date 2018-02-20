SARASOTA – Riverview parent Kathleen Gagg opted not to send her daughter to school Tuesday morning when she received this text from her:

It’s so crazy that the world has come to this, like kids cant even go to school and feel safe, knowing at any given moment any kid can come in and just shoot you and everything else around you.

What sparked that text: a phone call to parents Sunday from principal Kathy Wilks regarding an alleged shooting threat to the campus.

“We’re seriously looking into transferring our son,” Riverview Parent Andy Strauser said.

After Sunday’s call and no school Monday, students and parents were at a loss of what to do.

“We’ve had three shooting warnings and a bomb threat, two lock downs within the course of this year, and we have not talked about a single one of them,” Junior Madaleyn Viera said.

“I think they’ve done a better job in executing the robocalls, but in this incident, there’s not enough detail to make me feel safe enough to send my daughter to school,” Gagg said.

Sheriff Tom Knight wants parents like Gagg and Strauser to know they can feel safe enough.

“We are vetting everything undercover; we’re vetting everything with digital forensics; we’re doing everything we can to lower that anxiety level at Riverview High right now,” Knight said.

Knight says this threat is not credible, and there is an increased presence of security on campus, whether you can see it or not.

In fact, he wants that to always be the case.

“I’ve had so many retired police officers calling me saying, ‘What can I do to help?'” Knight said. “The problem is right now Florida law doesn’t allow it.”

Florida Statute 790 doesn’t allow anyone to carry a concealed weapon on campus, but Knight has a vision of changing that, so retired officers can protect students all over the county.

“We can utilize them and put them on the campus after we train them and give them extra training,” Knight said. “..active shooter training, going through out shoot house and our scenarios, and that they’re thoroughly trained to confront an active shooter.”

Knight has been pushing this idea for the past two years and says Superintendent Bowden is in favor.

Knight hopes to bring it to the attention of the Florida legislature.

We were unable to reach anyone at Riverview for comment.