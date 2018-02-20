SARASOTA COUNTY – The Riverview High School threat made over the weekend remains under investigation. A spokesperson says a student has been questioned but at this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Representatives from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for comment.

Riverview High School’s acting principal, Kathy Wilks, notified parents on Sunday, February 18, via telephone message that the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office had received an anonymous tip about an alleged shooting threat on campus. The caller did not include details on date and time, the message said.

Anyone with information about the student or threat is asked to contact Sarasota County Schools’ Office of Safety and Security’s anonymous tip hotline at (941) 927-4057 or the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are are investigating a threat to a Manatee County middle school, its second since the Parkland shooting. School District of Manatee County spokesman Mike Barber confirmed Monday the district’s security manager said law enforcement is aware of a particular threat to Braden River Middle School.

TO ALL MANATEE DISTRICT PARENTSUnfortunately, in the aftermath of Wednesday’s tragedy in Broward County, a rash of… Posted by School District of Manatee County on Friday, February 16, 2018

According to the Bradenton Herald, a photo shared on the social media application Snapchat, showed a child holding a gun with a caption that said “Waiting on Tuesday for brms!! Round 3 Florida.”

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threat. Manatee County schools were not in session Monday in observance of President’s Day. Multiple media reports detail other arrests that have been made throughout the state after similar threats were made to Florida schools.

Representatives of both Sarasota and Manatee Counties plan to attend the governor’s task force meeting in Tallahassee. But first The Sarasota County School Board held an impromptu meeting Monday, February 19, on safety and security following the school shooting in Parkland.

School board members and Superintendent Todd Bowden emerged from the session communicating a renewed emphasis on security at all Sarasota County campuses.

The Herald-Tribune reports specific ideas include securing the open portion of School Avenue by Sarasota High School’s campus and fast-tracking a five-year capital improvements plan. Manatee County School Board Chairman Scott Hopes, who also plans to attend Tuesday’s task force meeting in Tallahassee, said his board would meet soon to discuss security measures as well. Hopes says one priority would be ensuring that every elementary school in the district has a security presence.