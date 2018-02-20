SARASOTA – Solar United Neighborhoods of Florida will meet tonight in Lakewood Ranch to discuss solar panel installations.

There is no cost to join the co-op and people are under no obligation to remain. According to its website, once the group is large enough Solar United Neighbors of Florida helps the co-op solicit bids from certified installers and co-op members then form a “selection committee” to choose the bid that best fits the needs of the group.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the idea is to take advantage of group bulk purchasing power to set discount prices and then the installer can provide each participant with a personalized proposal.

How much money is saved by each individual depends on how many join the group.

The meeting to gauge interest and disperse information on solar power is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, at 6 P.M. at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA.