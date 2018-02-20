MYAKKA – A local family opens a Myakka Farm Market in a quiet spot halfway between Arcadia and Sarasota.

Late last year, the Teutons decided to roll the dice on a farmers market, which they now run out of a 4,500-square-foot, brown warehouse-looking building with a sign that reads “Myakka Farm Market.”

The Teutons’ family project co-owned by Levi and his brother, Spencer, is something that looks like a safe bet.

The Herald-Tribune says the Teutons’ operation shares its parking-lot sprawl with another family-owned enterprise, Susy Q’s, a decade-old, home-cooking restaurant presided over by family matriarch Susanne Teuton

The “Myakka Farm Market” is open six days a week at 36255 State Road 70 East.