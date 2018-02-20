SARASOTA COUNTY – After graduating college, students may face some uncertainty.

Ringling College of Art and Design relieves that, allowing students to break the ice with potential employers.

The college hosted its fourth annual ‘Insight’ Tuesday at the Goldstein Library.

Students interacted with companies like EA Games, Yahoo, and local business Feld Entertainment.

Presenters shared their experiences transitioning from college to the real world.

Ringling College Career Services Director A. Charles Kovacs, says this type of setting helps students feel more comfortable.

“This is sort of not jumping in the pool on the deep end. This is going in gently you can walk around you can hear what people are saying. Then you can go up and introduce yourself in a gentle way. You can have them review your resume but most critically your visual assets your portfolios.”

Kovacs says one presenter a former alum made $150 million dollars for his clients.

Insight will return again next year.