SARASOTA – This is something near and dear to my heart.

There is an Honor Flight benefit being put on at Hooters of Sarasota this Saturday, February 24th from noon until 4 pm. There will be good prizes, and raffle items like golf outings or an outing on the Gold Coast Eagle yacht to help raise money to send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the veterans memorial there. Hooters is also putting one year’s worth of wings up for bid.

“Nothing feels better than helping out for a good cause”, says Victoria Herrera, the Social Media and Promotions Manager for Hooters. “Southwest Florida Honor Flight grants amazing opportunities for our veterans, who have given so much. Here at Hooters, we are honored to be involved.”