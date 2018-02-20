SARASOTA – The Gun Writer, Lee Williams, publishes an opinion article on the gun debate, following the deadly shooting of 17 people at a Parkland high school.

Here’s a taste of Williams’ article and you can read more following the link below:

“If you’ve turned off your TV in disgust over coverage of the Parkland massacre, let me catch you up:

It’s the gun’s fault. It’s the President’s fault. It’s the NRA’s fault. It’s the FBI’s fault. It’s Gov. Scott’s fault. It’s DCF’s fault. It’s the (standard capacity) magazine’s fault. It’s the gun industry’s fault. It’s the gun dealer’s fault. It’s the ammunition’s fault. It’s the gun community’s fault. It’s the school’s fault. It’s the teachers’ fault. It’s society’s fault…”

Read more here.