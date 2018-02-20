SARASOTA – A Sarasota City Commissioner wants answers for Mote’s decision to build a new state of the art facility outside the city limits.

Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody says the city has a successful partnership with Mote Marine Lab.

“We really value their body of work and what they’ve contribute to the safety and the growth and sustainability of the bays and estuaries.”

But Brody says the city has also helped subsidize their growth into a world class brand with a $1 a year lease, and wants to see their growth continue in the city.

“It’s going to be a great facility and it’s going to have huge economic impact wherever it is,” Brody said. “That’s why we’re trying to keep it in the City of Sarasota so the downtown merchants, the folks that live in the city of Sarasota can benefit from this economic driver.”

He wants the city to look at what efforts were made to keep them in the city, and previous discussions with the commission, about a bay front aquarium site.

“Back in 2014 Mote came to the then city commission and asked if they could receive just really a letter of acknowledgement that their interested in this site, really nothing more, and the then city commission was not as receptive as I felt they should have been.”

Area businesses like the Resort at Longboat Key Club are still waiting to see what effect the move will have.

“It’s far too soon to determine what impact if any will come as a result of Mote Aquarium’s move from City Island,” Rios said. “And you have to remember it may open up new opportunities for City Island.”

Commissioner Brody says Mote will and should do what’s best for them, but says the city should be considered.

“I feel like we owe it to this community to make a good faith effort to keep them in the city of Sarasota,” Brody said. “And I’m going to do everything I can to convince them the Bayfront is the best place for them.”

SNN is still waiting on a comment from Mote Marine Lab, but in the announcement of the new aquarium they said they will not be leaving the city Island facility and will instead use the space to expand their research projects.