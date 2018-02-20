BRADENTON – The girls basketball regionals continued tonight, however news came down today that Stoneman Douglas forfeited their playoff game. It had been re–scheduled but they chose not to play it at all. As far as Suncoast teams, Booker lost, Southeast lost, North Port lost, as well.

The Panthers of Bradenton Christian took on St. Stephen’s in a re–match of the district title game. This game was a regional final.

2nd half and the Panthers were cruising. Amy Van Ryn dishes down low to Savannah Woodland for two.

A little later, Hannah Wiers hits Bailey Sikkema in down low, and Sikkema with the drop step gets in for the hoop.

The Falcons tried valiantly as Lily Chapman get it to Lenae Jones who hits the basket and the ensuing free throw.

Then on a break, Maria Herrig finds Sarah Stevens who had an easy way to the basket for 2.

The Panthers were too much tonight as Jessica Jackson hits Van Ryn who, even covered like a blanket, gets the hoop.

The Panthers win, and advance to the State Final Four so they will play Somerset Prep at the Lakeland Center at either 6 or 8 pm this Monday night, February 26th.