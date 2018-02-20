BRADENTON – Bradenton police arrest a 14-year-old Manatee High School freshman who they say made a false report of a bomb threat.

According to a BPD release, detectives, with the assistance of the FBI were able to identify and charge 14-year-old Darien Olliff for false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, which is a second degree felony.

On February 15th, a Manatee High School student found a note with a detailed threat and turned it over to teachers. The note said on Thursday, February 22, at 12:15 P.M., a shooting will occur on the Manatee High School campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bradenton police.