SARASOTA- Survivors of the Parkland Shooting are speaking out, high school students as young as 14 are now leading a national conversation on gun violence, and the conversation is spreading..

Riverview High School Junior Madaleyn Viera says news of the Parkland shooting hit close to home.

“We’ve had three shooting warnings and a bomb threat, two lockdowns within the course of this year,” Viera said. “And we have not talked about a single one of them, they expect us to continue with our classes and that’s what contributes to this kind of thing happening.”

Conversations might be kept out of the classroom, but Viera says it’s a common topic with her friends.

“I don’t know why a lot of our teachers don’t talk about it,” Viera said. “Our principal doesn’t talk about it at all, but our friends it’s always weighing on our minds. We talk about where we would hide in classrooms, and tactics to get out, how we would take down the shooter, and that should not be something that we should be worried about. We should be worrying about what’s on our next biology test or something, not how to take down an active shooter.”

Viera is adding her voice to the growing number of high schoolers calling for change.

“We aren’t just going to be silenced any longer,” Viera said. “And I think that we will have more power in numbers, and the fact that we can be a unified front to help get something done.”

Viera wants politicians to pay attention.

“We can’t vote about it,” Viera said. “But we’re the ones that are dying from it.”

Political Science Professor Frank Alcock says the political debate following this school shooting feels different.

“On this one having the students themselves, younger voices take the lead on the issue is something new,” Alcock said. “And something different I think their voices tend to be a bit more compelling.”

But Alcock says for the momentum to lead to real change, the movement needs to spread beyond Florida, and have specific goals.

“Having something a bit more specific with respect to what they’d like to see come out,” Alcock said. “In terms of demands or changes they’d like to see rather than action broadly defined.”

Madaleyn Viera says she plans to keep the conversation going until she sees change.

“I hope that our culture shifts because of this,” Viera said. “That we do something about the violence and it just doesn’t float away until the next school shooting.”

Viera planned a vigil for the victims and to stand against gun violence, and plans on participating in a national school walkout next month.