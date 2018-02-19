SARASOTA – After the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, Governor Scott requested a counsel on school safety and security in Tallahassee.

He called on Florida’s reigning Principal of the Year, Booker’s Dr. Rachel Shelley, and Sarasota County School Board Chair, Bridget Ziegler.

“Personally I’m a mom, and as a school board member, you have a heart-wrenching, sad, frustrated feeling, but also very motivated to say, ‘We need to have action now,’” Ziegler said.

Superintendent Todd Bowden says the action started immediately, with reinforcement of current school safety plans

“As much as we’d like to share those with the community, sometimes the bad guys are listening, too, and we don’t want them to know exactly what plans we have in place,” Bowden said.

Bowden hopes those plans will only get stricter, with help from parents like Andy Strauser, who says something needs to change.

“They’re there to go to school, and they don’t have to think about or worry about an incident, a shooter or anything else happening to them,” Strauser said.

The schools opened up a new e-mail account, schoolsafetyfeedback@sarasotacountyschools.net, and got 400 responses from parents in 24 hours.

“I’m at the point where maybe metal detectors need to be done; maybe there needs to be more security guards walking the halls,” Strauser said.

Ziegler and Shelley will take those responses to Tallahassee.

Director of Safety and Security Michael Andreas says Suncoast schools are safe, but there’s room for improvement.

“Includes everything from perimeter fencing, interior fencing, single points of access, better access control,” Andreas said.

His hope for Tuesday’s outcome: results

“It’s time in America that we understand the vulnerability of our schools,” Andreas said. “A fence doesn’t make us safer, a single person doesn’t make us safer, policy doesn’t make us safe, it all has to work together.”