MANATEE County – The Manatee County Sheriff’s office reports of a missing 12-year-old girl. 12–year old Jalyssa Shannon was last seen leaving 903 65th avenue west on foot at approximately 9 o’clock last night. She is 4’11, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and capri pants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts please contact a local law enforcement agency.