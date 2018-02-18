SARASOTA – Sarasota County Schools are asking the community for feedback regarding school safety and security.

According to a report released by the school district, the county is preparing for an upcoming school safety task force meeting with Governor Rick Scott Tuesday in Tallahassee.

Sarasota County School Board Chairman, Bridget Ziegler and Booker High School Principal, Dr. Rachel Shelley will be among state school leaders to speak about this important topic. Anyone with suggestions and feedback regarding ways to improve upon Sarasota’s school safety and security may write to the sarasota county school board at schoolsafetyfeedback@sarasotacountyschools.net. Feedback will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2018.