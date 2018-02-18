SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about a possible shooting threat to students at Riverview High School.

According to the Herald Tribune, the acting principal at Riverview, Kathy Wilkes, sent out a call Sunday afternoon, saying the person who called in the tip Sheriff’s Office was vague, and did not include such as a date and time.

The caller said the student who made the threat could possibly be a male student with tattoos on his arms. Wilkes said anyone with info about the student or threat should contact the Sarasota County Schools’ Office of Safety and Security Anonymous Tip Hotline at 941-927-4057 or call the Sheriff’s Office.