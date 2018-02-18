BRADENTON – The power of social media helped reunite a four-year-old with family members, after the child was found walking alone in Bradenton.

The call came in just after 6 A.M. Sunday morning, Officers believe the child’s name is Jamere Brown, and they say the child was found walking on the 1000 block of 1st Street East.

Bradenton Police posted a photo of the child on Twitter and Facebook asking if anyone recognized him.

The child was recognized within two hours and connected with his mother.

We have located Jamere's family through the quick action of our community. Your assistance helped make this reunion possible. By sharing our Facebook post, Twitter and the Reverse 911 System he is home. Thanks to all that helped. pic.twitter.com/JMuDfz8tOu — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPolice) February 18, 2018

Child Protective Services are currently investigating the incident, and the Bradenton Police Department urges parents to make sure doors are locked at night.