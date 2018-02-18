PORT CHARLOTTE – A Port Charlotte man suffered critical injuries when a car pulled into the path of his motorcycle and the two collided, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to reports, James Leisinger was traveling east on Bahia Vista Street around 5 P.M. Saturday., approaching Beneva Marketplace on South Beneva Road. Jana Harris, pulled out of Beneva Marketplace, attempting to make a left turn, and crossed into Leisinger’s path.

The two collided, with the motorcycle striking the left side of the car.

Leisinger suffered critical injuries and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Harris suffered only minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed yet