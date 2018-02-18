MANATEE- Bikers will tell you any time they can get together for a good cause they do.

Last month, a young biker lost his life to a drunk driver. Sunday morning his crew and family take a memorial ride to honor Zach Rogers.

The 21-year-old passed away doing what he loved the most.

“When he felt pain, when he was depressed, when he was angry…when he got on that bike, it just freed him. Everything was behind him,” said his uncle, Anthony Letterio.

An instant stress release he felt riding alongside his crews, the 941 Riderz and The Goonies. It was the third death within the 941 Riderz within the past month.

But on the night of January 26th, Rogers was hit by a drunk driver, at the intersection of US 41 and Florida Blvd.

“It’s real hard to even picture, he’s still gone,” Letterio said.

A hobby, Letterio says shouldn’t include putting your life on the line. Sunday morning, more than 60 met at his memorial and took a ‘Ride for Zach’.

“He was a goody kid. We were always making fun of him. We were always the troublemakers, so it was really hard to lose him. He was pretty much my brother,” said Zach’s cousin, Jacqueline Blanche.

The ride was organized to promote roadway awareness by telling drivers to check their mirrors three times for motorcyclists.

Blanche said, “Pay attention. When you hear a motorcycle, look to see where they are. Make sure you know where they are and be conscious of it. Don’t text and drive and don’t drink and drive.”

Supporters tied balloons to his memorial, wore his favorite color, blue, and revved their engines.

After the ride, supporters hosted a free bike wash at Willy-Yums in Bradenton. All donations went to Zach’s family.