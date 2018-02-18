SARASOTA – It was the 20th annual Thunder By The Bay at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, and Festival Director Lucy Nicandri felt the energy.

“I think what I love about Thunder By The Bay the most is the diversity,” Nicandri said. “You have all ages of people here; people come from all over the world.”

C.J. McCormick of Rossiter’s Harley Davidson agrees the diversity is what makes the festival so unique.

“All different walks of life come out here;” McCormick said. “We have bikers; we have business people that are bikers, business people that aren’t bikers, we have just the neighborhood citizen down the street,” McCormick said.

There was no shortage of things to do.

What started as a one-day ride, turned into a four-day event.

“We did a Friday night block party, where bikes could ride downtown and enjoy live music, but for our big vendors’ expansion, we needed more room, so we’re here at the fairgrounds,” Nicandri said.

It’s all for a good cause. Over the past 19 years, the event has brought in $1.5 million for Suncoast Charities for Children, providing services and programs for people with special needs.

It’s grown so much over the years that the vendors have tripled.

You can feel the energy at the festival. Just ask the bikers. Sharon Edwards of Rossiter’s Harley Davidson says she rides for the freedom.

#ThunderByTheBay wraps up in a few hours. If you weren't able to make it out this weekend, watch tonight at 5 for a recap! pic.twitter.com/ZtU9PtGGAk — SNN (@SNNTV) February 18, 2018

“I call my bike my psychiatrist; it’s a great way to clear your head and have fun,” Edwards said.

Everyone enjoying the event’s diversity, but even more so, the transparency.

“Bottom line: it’s going to help people with special needs, the money’s staying local, you can see it, you know where the money is going, and that’s very important,” Nicandri said.