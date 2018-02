OSPREY – Saturday was a great day for the Special Olympics in Sarasota County. A whopping 90 athletes competed in track and field, tennis, bocce, cycling and soccer.

The games taking place at Pine View school for the 21 year.

Charley Russell has been there for all of them.

“I compete in Track and Field,” Russell said.

Winners move on to the area games in Naples March 17.