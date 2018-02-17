SARASOTA – Baseball fans spent the day at Ed Smith Stadium for the Orioles Spring fest, celebrating the opening of spring training.

No tickets were needed Saturday to enjoy the Kickoff of the Orioles spring training.

“This gives the fans an opportunity to see their stars up close in person on the back field,” said David Rovine, Vice President of Orioles Sarasota.

Before the Orioles take on the Rays Friday, fans big and small played catch on the field, and took a behind the scenes tour of the stadium.

“So far we’ve got some bats and other things, we’ve been enjoying ourselves, just walking around,” said Tony Garrisi. He is visiting from Venice with his two granddaughters.

“We used to play softball and we really liked it so when grandpa said that we were so excited to catch that cause we missed playing softball.”

Visiting from Boston, this is the first time Ryan Cottreau and his family are in the stadium for the first time.

“We flew in last night and saw spring fest was going to be happening today so we came out, the kids wanted to see the field and maybe meet a couple players today,” said Cottreau.