MANATEE COUNTY – K9s can be a useful tool in locating traces or remains at a crime scene. It’s a certification process sometimes taking several years.

This weekend, a new class of K9s worked to take their certification state and nationwide.

Manatee County Search and Rescue brought in Brevard County Deputies to help train in K9s in human remains detection and scent tracking. Volunteers of the agency are also the handlers of their own dogs from blood hounds to Belgium Malinois.

The newest member, only 12 weeks old.

“Because their trained for search and rescue only, not any kind of bite work or anything like that, they’re a little bit more approachable. It’s a game to them. They want to find a prize at the end so when thy do, it’s so super happy and then you’ve got the old reward at the end with the whole finding the missing child or finding the missing person and that dogs like, ‘yes! I did my job! It was the greatest day ever'” Public Information Officer of Manatee County Search and Rescue.

Wolf says through body language and barking, communication is key between handlers and their pet.

The agency is working to nationally certify all ten of their dogs by the end of 2018.