MANATEE COUNTY – Threats to a number of schools in Manatee County are prompting officials to heighten security.

Manatee High, Lakewood Ranch, Braden River and Palmetto High were all named as possible locations for a follow-up to Wednesday’s attack in Parkland.

According to the Bradneton Police Department, a Manatee High student found a note saying on February 22 at 12:15, a shooting will occur on the Manatee High School campus.

Initial reaction by investigators was that the note was not credible. The report says police detectives are actively pursuing leads.

District spokesman Michael Barber says the schools will be reinforced with more law enforcement. They agreed to provide additional presence and patrols around our schools and to be more of a presence on our schools during the rest of this week.

Anyone having information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or detective Dennis French at 941-932-9329.