VENICE – A delicious tradition will be renewed this weekend in Venice.

The Jewish Food Festival will be held from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Sunday, February 18, at the Jewish Congregation of Venice on North Auburn Road.

Homemade corned beef and pastrami sandwiche, and stuffed cabbage will be available.

Organizers are expecting more than 4,000 people to attend the event that began in 1994. It’s co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Used books and music will be for sale, along with furniture.

It’s free admission and there’s a free shuttle to the facility from the parking lot at East Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard.