SARASOTA – A Soldier’s Child Foundation surprises the son of a fallen military member with a birthday celebration he’ll never forget.

Seven-year-old, William Carver–Smithey just wanted to feel like a normal child.

“He got teased when he was a little kid. When he was in VBK school and another kid told him, ‘Your daddy doesn’t love you because he’s dead’,” his mother, Brandy said.

His father, Ross, passed away on active-duty when William was just 5 months old. Three years ago, a shining light entered the family’s lives.

Founder and Executive Director of A Soldier’s Child Foundation, Darryl Mackin said, “We come in and we spend up to $150 per child, per birthday every year up to age 18, So we keep coming back, year after year after year with the same message, ‘It did matter, we do care, you are not forgotten’.”

The foundation threw William an honorary birthday party Saturday afternoon. Friday, volunteers picked up gifts for William and 192 others at the Walmart in Osprey.

“All of our volunteers are shopping right now. Tomorrow we’ll have our big party. William will come out. We’ll surprise him big time,” Mackin said.

Saturday morning more than 100 volunteers wrapped presents for children with March birthdays in the program, including William. More than 200 boxes will be shipped all across the country for children to enjoy on their birthday.

“They asked what kind of theme he wanted and he was like ‘I want baseball. I want baseball’,” Brandy said.

And baseball is what he got…receiving tickets to the Mets, Red Sox, Orioles, and the chance to meet Tim Tebow.

“He’s just excited. He woke up this morning before anyone in the house. I think it was before 5:30 this morning he woke up and he was ready to go,” Brandy said.

It was a home run for the whole family. “Maybe it’s a brother that lost a brother or a sister that lost a brother or a family member and then they see by you honoring the children, you’re honoring them,” Mackin said.

A Soldier’s Child Foundation also hosts Mentorship Programs, a summer camp, and provides scholarships.