VENICE – A 52-year-old Venice woman is under arrest after deputies responded to her home and found three crated dogs living among piles of trash and feces.

According to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, after responding to a call reporting that Cornelia Cook’s front door was open on January 25th, a deputy found mounds of debris stacked throughout the residence.

After hearing whining noises, the deputy discovered three small dogs confined to excrement-soiled pet carriers.

Two of the dogs had severely overgrown and matted fur, one unable to see because it.

Deputies determined that the dogs did not have access to wholesome food, water or ventilation and were not housed in a humane, safe and sanitary environment.

Cook was arrested on February 15 and released the same day on a $13,000 bond.