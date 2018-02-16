SARASOTA- Warning signs were missed and reports went unanswered in the Parkland Shooting, but what are warning signs parents should be looking out for?

Psychologist Dr. Eddy Regnier says parents should monitor what kids are posting online.

“Pre-occupation with guns,” Dr. Regnier said. “Pre-occupation with extreme beliefs, people joining strange sites, white supremacy, Muslim extremist.”

Dr. Regnier says parents should get to know their children’s friends and spend time with them.

“If a child is socially isolated that’s not a good sign,” Dr. Regnier said. “So you want to ask, why are you spending all your time in your room, where are your friends, tell me some names of your friends, let’s call them over and have them come over for a party.”

Dr. Regnier says it’s important to have non-judgmental conversations with kids about their classmates are talking about and posting online.

“Have you seen anything strange on the internet today,” Dr. Regnier said. “Or on social media, what’s the strangest thing you’ve seen because social media contains some extreme things and that’s what happens, if all you do is spend your time there, you get de-sensitized to the extremities that exist on social media.”

Seeing the news of the Parkland Shooting on TV could also be traumatic for students, Dr. Regnier says parents shouldn’t be afraid to discuss what’s going on.

“And for the parents to bring up the question themselves,” Dr. Regnier said. “You know I was watching TV and saw this, what do you think about this? Ask the child to express themselves and for the parent to listen, not be judgmental.”

Dr. Regnier says parents should express their own fears to their kids as well, while reassuring them they’re doing everything they can to keep them safe.

Dr. Regnier says it’s ok for children to be a little worried and anxious for a few days following shooting events, but if it lasts longer than that you might want to call a professional.