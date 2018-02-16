PALMETTO- An unlikely team of filmmakers create a documentary shedding light on a piece of history, many on the Suncoast might not know about. Nearly ten years later on Black History Month, the film is still a hit across the state.

A documentary remembering some of the many struggles the Black Community faced; an idea striking Chief Judge Charles Williams of the 12th Judicial Circuit, whilst celebrating the 50th anniversary of Brown v Board.

Reflecting how Lincoln Memorial High, an all–black school, was forced to adjust to a new era in 1969.

“Finally these schools had to desegregate. Because Lincoln had to close down and the students at Lincoln had to go to Manatee High School, which was an all–white high school,” Williams said.

Teaming up with former Judge, Durand Adams, Charles Clapsaddle, and ME-TV, the team told a story through the eyes of Lincoln Memorial High’s football coach and star player.

Williams said, “Talking about the issues and problems of a tragedy, really of a fantastic high school football program that was basically shut down.”

The documentary is called ‘Through The Tunnel’ named after a tunnel running under U.S. 41, connecting Lincoln Memorial High to the football field. But it’s also a metaphor for the journey students took, from segregation to integration.

Nearly 50 years later, alumni proudly wear their blue and white.

“It’s more than just a high school to them, it’s a family. And when we show this film, we always have Lincoln Memorial High School alumni show up, no matter where we are, even out of state, they’ll come and see it,” Williams said.

The bond is kept close through the Lincoln Memorial Alumni Association.

Moody Johnson, a former football player and narrator of the documentary said, “I go to schools, I go to occasions, I go to churches, I go to any venue that a person is interested in receiving us, Lincoln Memorial High School through the tunnel.”

Johnson is the President of the Lincoln Memorial Alumni Association, dedicated to educating the community so the legacy of Lincoln Memorial High is never forgotten.

You can watch ‘Through The Tunnel’ at the Sarasota Film Festival, April 13th-22nd.