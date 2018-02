SARASOTA – Cincinnati-based, Skyline Chili, is coming to the Suncoast.

The company known for its broth-like chili spiced with cinnamon, cloves and vinegar is planned for a shopping center being built at 4112 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., about a mile south of State Road 64.

The shopping center’s construction is expected to be completed in August, which means that Skyline Chili’s fans could have a local source for their chili fix this year.