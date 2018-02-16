SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Rossiter’s Harley Davidson to talk about the major motorycle festival that’s back on the Suncoast to celebrate its 20th year.

Thunder By The Bay returns home to Sarasota after spending last year in Lakewood Ranch.

Lots of bikes, bands, food and drinks will be on display during a weekend of activities. The events Saturday and Sunday will unfold at a new place, the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

The event benefits the Suncoast Charities For Children. The event will honor veterans, active duty military and first responders with an Eagle Award.

SNN Sports Director Don Brennan will be handing out some of the awards on Saturday.

Thunder By The Bay Executive Director Lucy Nicandri talks about the highlights of this four-day tradition that brings in thousands of visitors and offers a big boost to the local economy.

